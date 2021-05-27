We took a look back at our favourite Australian celebrity wedding photos. Because, why not?

There's something dreamy about celebrity weddings.

The exorbitant shows of money, sponsorship deals and social circles stuffed to the brim with the rich and famous.

They're a guilty pleasure of ours that we just can't draw our eyes away from and, in our very humble opinion, 2021 just hasn't had enough of them.

So, in their absence, we decided to round up our favourite throwback wedding photos because, well, why the heck not?

From Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness to Ricki-Lee Coulter and Richard Harrison, here are 11 celebrity weddings pics to trawl through at your leisure.





Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic

Channel Nine journalists, Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic tied the knot in early 2017 at an intimate ceremony in the Kangaroo Valley.

The pair dated for almost two and a half years after working together as the 2014 summer hosts of the Today show, and spent their wedding surrounded by coworkers including Pete's brother, Karl Stefanovic and former co-host Lisa Wilkinson.