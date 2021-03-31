Guy and Jules Sebastian were 12 years old when they first met. But it wasn't love at first sight.

Guy and Jules Sebastian are one of Australia's most famous couples.

Guy, who won Australian Idol in 2003, is one of the country's leading male artists, while Jules is a television presenter, stylist, and now, an author.

But long before the pair were catapulted to fame, Guy and Jules' relationship started from humble beginnings.

Speaking to Mamamia, Jules shared that she first met her now husband when she was roughly 12 years old.

At the time, the pair both sang at a local church choir in their hometown of Adelaide.

But although Jules had known Guy throughout her childhood, it wasn't until years later that she truly "noticed" him.

"We were very young when we first met, but it was definitely not love at first sight," she admitted.

"We were in amongst our group of friends and I knew who he was and I knew he was around but I never really noticed him until we were asked to sing together at a mutual friend's wedding," she continued.

"I called a rehearsal at my mum and dad's house where I was living at the time, and he came over, and it was the first time that I actually noticed him. I wouldn't say that I was like head over heels, but I was like, 'Oh, you're kind of cute. I've never really noticed you before.'

"We practiced, did the wedding, and then literally from that day forward, we were pretty inseparable. We became really good friends for about a year or so, until it turned romantic."

In 2003, in the early years of their relationship, Guy and Jules both auditioned for the very first season of Australian Idol.