There's a lot about Deborra-Lee Furness' life she's gotten used to.

Like paparazzi and tabloids, and probably also her husband Hugh Jackman's very serious, enduring feud with Ryan Reynolds. She laughs off rumours about his sexuality, and his Sexiest Man Alive title.

But if there's one thing that really bugs her, it's one of the most common responses to her marriage - even now, after 24 years.

That she's "lucky".

All the times Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness kept it real. Post continues below video.

"Lucky! Like I won a chook raffle," she told Anh Do on his show Brush With Fame. "People don't realise that it's actually rude to say that.

"Lucky because he’s a stud muffin, but that's showbiz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman."

Asked about her reaction to Jackman being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2009, Furness laughed.

"Hey sexy, your turn for the garbage," she mocked.

Furness spoke about her and Jackman's "instant attraction" to each other after meeting on the set of Correlli, and the moment they admitted their feelings.

"He said he knew two weeks in," she explained.

"I remember I was sitting in his kitchen and he was cooking for a dinner party and I said, 'You haven't been coming into my trailer lately, we always used to hang out', and he goes 'Yeah yeah I know, I haven't, I've got a crush on you', then I said 'I've got a crush on you too' and that was it, we admitted it, and I don't think we ever spent a day apart."

Image: Getty.