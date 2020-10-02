Georgia Love believes people have lost their empathy, right when we need it the most.

Nobody's plans have gone to plan in 2020, including Georgia Love's.

The journalist and former Bachelorette had originally planned to tie the knot with her Bachie winner Lee Elliott in Italy, but the pandemic put a pin in that very quickly.

Instead, she's spent most of the year in Melbourne's lockdowns.

Speaking to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill, Georgia said their upcoming wedding had actually made things easier, despite all the uncertainty and cancelled plans.

"We had initially been planning to have a wedding in Italy, which we just took off the table completely when COVID happened. Who knows when we'll be able to travel there again?

"So we are planning for the natural next step, which is obviously Tasmania. The Positano of Australia," she laughed.

They're still forging ahead with plans and hope it can take place in 2021.

"I've had a few tearys. When borders have remained closed and things like Sydney going so well with its COVID cases, yet there still can only be 20 people on the dance floor," Georgia said, but overall the wedding has been a positive thing to look forward to during a shocker of a year.

"Lee and I have said the whole time, if we didn't have this to look forward to we would be so much more upset and down during lockdown and during all of this," she explained.

"It's been a really wonderful, positive thing to look forward to. Not just for us, but our family and friends as well."