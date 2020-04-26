"I was at the hardest point in my life." Nadia Bartel on her split from husband Jimmy.

In a new interview with Stellar, Nadia Bartel has said her split from her husband of five years, former AFL player Jimmy Bartel, was the “hardest point in [her] life”.

The blogger, stylist and director for e-commerce store The Connection met now-retired Geelong Cats star Jimmy Bartel in 2008. The couple were together for 11 years, and married for five, before splitting in August last year.

The couple have two sons together, Aston, four, and Henley, one.

Nadia Bartel on having a career after children. Post continues below video.

Video by Mamamia

The details of the their split remain unknown, with public speculation only mounting after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. It was later alleged by widespread media reports that the mum-of-two found text messages on Jimmy’s phone, which suggested he was cheating on her with Lauren Mand, an Australian woman living in the UK.

“This is never what I thought would happen,” the 34-year-old admitted to the publication on Sunday.

When asked why the couple made the decision to part ways, Stellar reports that Nadia simply answered, “Every day is tough.”

Nadia and Jimmy announced their separation in August last year, and Jimmy and Lauren have since gone public with their relationship, often posting images together on Instagram.