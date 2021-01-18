"We planned it in 3 days!" Inside Sam Armytage's low-key, 'hastily arranged' wedding.

An idyllic setting. An on-trend mini dress. A wedding pulled together in three days.

That's the story of Sam Armytage's big day.

The Sunrise host opened up about her intimate wedding one month after the fact, sharing this morning on the breakfast program that it was all a rather last-minute affair.

"Three days before we decided that we’d do it for New Year’s Eve, and we did it, we got it done and it was lovely."

Sam, 44, tied the knot with 60-year-old horse breeder Richard Lavender in Bowral, surrounded by their family, friends and zero paparazzi (despite one photographer being banned from the grounds after trying to snatch a picture).

Richard proposed to Sam in June 2020 with a classic engagement ring, which the TV presenter joyfully shared on Instagram, indicating that the proposal really turned around the sh*tshow that was 2020.