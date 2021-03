The couple, who first met in 2016 when Georgia appeared as The Bachelorette, originally planned to wed in Sicily, Italy in 2020. But due to the coronavirus restrictions, they had to cancel their destination wedding.

"We had initially been planning to have a wedding in Italy, which we just took off the table completely when COVID happened," Georgia told Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Spill.

"Who knows when we'll be able to travel there again?"

Thankfully, they were both very positive about the setback.

"We are planning for the natural next step, which is obviously Tasmania. The Positano of Australia," she laughed.

"It's been a really wonderful, positive thing to look forward to. Not just for us, but our family and friends as well," she added.