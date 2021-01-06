The most expensive celebrity wedding dresses, ranked in dollar value.

It's pretty normal for your average joes to drop a lotta cash on their wedding dress - because, let's face it, it's the day where you're expected to look your absolute best. No pressure...

While the average Australian spends around $4,200 on their wedding dress, you can bet your bottom dollar that celebrities blow that cost WELL out of the water.

Which is why we thought we'd find the biggest spenders in Hollywood and list the top 10 most expenny celebrities brides. And boy, are these numbers eye-watering-ly high.

10th most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Marie-Chantal Miller.

Marie-Chantal Miller’s wedding dress cost: $317,750.

Never heard of her? Us too.

But after a speedy lil Google we realised that she’s a princess! The Crown Princess of Greece, no less. Born in London, raised in Hong Kong and schooled in Switzerland, Ms Marie-Chantal was proposed to by Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, son of the deposed King Constantine II and Queen Anne Marie.

