'I just went to Coachella, but I didn't take any photos.'

At the end of the first night of Coachella, Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain and sang a duet of 'You're Still The One'.

I was standing next to my sister, who I hadn't seen in two years, in a crowd of tens of thousands of people, clutching her hand as we sobbed and sang along terribly to the song of our childhood.

It was magical. The nostalgia, the awe, the feeling of connection after years apart.

A photo wouldn't have been able to capture the weight of that moment.

So I didn't take one.

Watch a snippet of Harry Styles at Coachella performing 'As It Was'. Post continues after video.



Video via Youtube.

There was another moment when I felt similar magic.

It was the final night of the three-day festival.

After a crazy weekend of socialising, partying and dancing, my boyfriend and I decided to watch the final act from the very back of the crowd on a hill.

I sat between his legs as we watched Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd close out the festival to a sparkling sea of 100,000 people. There was something so surreal and beautiful about seeing it all from afar.

I felt so present but also like I was having a flashback to this very moment, later in my life. It was already a memory I knew I was going to hold on to for a long time.

A photo wouldn't have been able to capture the weight of that moment.

So I didn't take one.

******

I didn't post any photos from Coachella. I fully planned to, but I didn't.

When packing for the trip, I did what every other festival-goer likely did and bought an entirely new wardrobe for the festival. I planned everything down to my hair and makeup looks to my jewellery and accessories.

For the first time in three years, Coachella was back. And I was keen to go all out. I even packed my phone tripod to take the perfect pre-festival pic.

For a bit of context, I'm in my mid-twenties and I work as a Social Content Producer. Taking photos and posting them online isn't only part of my job, it's part of my life.