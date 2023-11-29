The 6 Australian fashion labels your wardrobe needs, owned by women of colour.

When I envision a fashion industry I’m proud of, I think of one that’s sustainable and ethical, is size inclusive and gives women and people of colour the same opportunities as everyone else.

And while we have a long way to go, I feel like we're slowly but surely getting there.

Watch: Jessica Vander Leahy Speak On Australian Fashion And Body Diversity. Post continues below.



Video via Instagram.

I might be bias, but I wholeheartedly believe that Australia has some of the best fashion designers in the world.

Sure, we’re not creating haute couture like the Parisians, but we are paving the way for everyday pieces that the average woman can wear and feel good in.

Designers such as Aje, Alemais and Bec & Bridge are climbing the ranks internationally, with some of the world’s biggest names choosing to wear their designs. And while we know these brands well, there's also so many labels that have been founded by diverse faces.

This year, at Sydney Fashion Week, modest fashion label, Asiyam, took the industry by storm after founder Asia Hassan sent her creative designs down the runway.

It shocked, but in the best way, because who ever thought modest clothing could be showcased so brilliantly?