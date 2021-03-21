'I intentionally follow people who trigger me on Instagram. Here's why.'

I remember reading a scathing article in Vanity Fair about Byron Bay influencer Courtney Adamo a couple of years ago and feeling kind of smug.

The story took Courtney and her 'murfer' friends apart, insinuating that their sun-drenched lifestyle (secretly coveted by so many) was fake.

It painted a picture of her as stressed and money-hungry – a far cry from the images she carefully curated.

The author’s clear intention of taking Courtney down, and my own satisfaction about it, made me uncomfortable and curious.

Why did I want Courtney’s life to be a charade? This question led me to get real with myself and dig deeper into my own thoughts and beliefs.

The things I discovered about myself changed both the direction of my life and the way I’ve since dealt with people who trigger me on social media.

Fact is, I was envious of Courtney. It’s easy to see this in retrospect, though was hard to admit to myself at the time.

Back then, I was a stay-at-home mum, struggling under the weight of anxiety, overwhelm and my own perfectionistic ideas of what motherhood should look like.

Our home was chaotic, the kids were often defiant, and my husband and I were arguing constantly.

In stark contrast, Courtney’s white-washed images of radiant blond children playing with wooden blocks, her glowing skin and flawless body after five kids highlighted my failures.