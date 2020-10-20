I think I can speak on the entire global population’s half when I say the 2000s was a period of time where it was near impossible to look good.

I mean, actually look good. Like empowered, natural, feelin' myself loveliness.

...perhaps I am over over-egging it because, sure, Jennifer Aniston looked great in the 2000s. I, however, was rocking a wonky fringe, a get-the-London-look tooth gap and belts wider than the mini-skirts they sat on.

So that’s why when Kim Kardashian dropped her latest SKIMS collection, featuring throwback ‘Velour’ items and modelled by her and her noughties-bestie Paris Hilton, I panicked.