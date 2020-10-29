Apparently Becky Miles has already dumped her Bachelorette winner, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Apparently Becky Miles has already dumped her Bachelorette winner.

For the past three weeks, we've watched Becky and Elly Miles try and find love on The Bachelorette.

But now it seems Becky may have already dumped her chosen winner.

An inside source told the Daily Mail that Becky ends up breaking up with rumoured winner Pete Mann because the pair struggle to keep their relationship going while living in different states.

"She's very sweet, but the mathematics just didn't add up," the source reportedly told the publication.

"Pete was too invested in running his four coffee shops in Adelaide, and Becky wasn't keen on doing an Irena."

Becky previously asked Pete how their relationship would work with her living in New South Wales and him living Adelaide, during the show last week.

"If we did leave this together, how do you think that would work? Cause, like, you're in Adelaide and you've got a business, too, and that's huge," asked Becky.

"My family, they're in Adelaide now - my brother and my parents. And my youngest brother, just over two years ago, had a brain injury and it was really serious - like, it was life-or-death stuff," Pete replied.