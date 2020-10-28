Joe is the most respectful man on The Bachelorette. He's definitely not going to win.

To catch up on all The Bachelorette Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelorette hub page.

This season of The Bachelorette has been fairly low key, especially compared to last year's hectic series with Angie Kent.

There has not been one sexist politician, men storming off in chicken suits, or long-haired larrikins with large personalities.

Sure, there have been a few, less dramatic dips; like that time Becky and Elly kicked out Pascal and James' wee 'last supper' tanty, but mostly, it has been much more wholesome.

Which has meant there hasn't been that much to... write about.

But as the series progresses, we're preparing ourselves more and more for a feeling of déjà vu.

Because Joe Woodbury is the best man on this season, and he's not going to win.

Joe, from Newcastle, briefly dated Elly before coincidentally (yeah, right) meeting her again on the Bachelorette red carpet.

This gave him an advantage, obviously, and Joe has sailed through the season pretty easily, forming a strong connection with her despite not receiving a single date.

Joe's been upfront about his strong feelings for Elly since their first chat; about how he feels she's the one who got away, etc. etc. etc.

Basically, he has major feels.

