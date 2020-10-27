To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.



Every reality TV show casts a 'villain', and SAS Australia's is undoubtedly Firass Dirani.

The actor, best known for his roles in Underbelly: The Golden Mile and House Husbands, has drawn the attention of the DS and his fellow recruits for talking out of turn in every episode of the show so far, leading to gruelling punishments for the rest of the group.

We're not sure how Firass' journey will play out during SAS, but what has his journey been before finding himself soaking wet and freezing, being yelled at my angry British men? Here's what we know.

A Bachelor of the Year title and Power Ranger romance.

Firass began his career with a number of roles in TV shows such as Children's Hospital, Home and Away and All Saints.

He then pursued a career in Hollywood, starring in movies including The Marine, alongside John Cena, and Killer Elite, which also starred Jason Statham, Clive Owen and Robert De Niro.

In 2006, Firass starred as Nick Russell, the red mystic force ranger in Power Rangers Mystic Force.

Image: Buena Vista.

It's during this time he met his ex-girlfriend Melanie Vallejo, who played the blue Power Ranger Madison.

They dated during the airing of the show, but kept their relationship extremely private. We're not exactly sure when they split, but in 2009 Melanie spoke about the fan reaction to their partnership.