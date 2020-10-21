1. Firass Dirani is complaining about his ‘villain’ edit on SAS Australia.

We're only two episodes into SAS Australia and Firass Dirani has already earned quite the reputation for himself.

The Underbelly and House Husbands star continues to disobey direct orders and make comments which don't exactly go down well with the ex-Special Forces Soldiers.

His behaviour even led to the rest of the celebrities being punished, which resulted in Schapelle Corby and Roxy Jacenko quitting the show.

But now Firass is calling out his 'villain' edit on the series.

"I knew it. I knew they were gonna make me into the villain," he said in a video shared on his Instagram stories last night.

"There has to be a villain, ladies and gentleman, and lo and behold, right here, this it is."

Image: Instagram @firazzle