A rough childhood and a low profile: Inside Leighton Meester and Adam Brody's relationship.

Leighton Meester, 34, and Adam Brody, 40, have welcomed a second child into their family.

Brody confirmed the news of their baby boy on Twitch last week for Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular.

"I have a new kid. Since last I played, I have a new kid," he shared. "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy."

The couple, who have been married since early 2014, are yet to share their second child's name.

Here's everything we know about their notoriously private lives, including Meester's upbringing and how the pair met.

Leighton Meester's rough childhood.

Leighton Meester was born in 1986 while her mother was in prison. In 1983, her mother, Constance, was arrested after helping smuggle shipments of marijuana out of Jamaica. Constance's then-boyfriend (Meester's father) was part of the smuggling ring, as was her sister and her father.

New York Magazine reports after their arrest, Constance's sister broke out of prison, becoming the first woman in America to find herself on the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted List.

Meester was born in a hospital, she has clarified in many interviews, and not in the confines of a prison cell.

Her mother had to serve sixteen months in federal prison after her birth and Meester was transferred to a halfway house for the first three months of her life. After that, she was sent to live with her grandmother until her mother's release. Her parents soon divorced.

Leighton Meester in 2003. Image: Getty.