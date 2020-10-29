Two male Australian celebrities are locked in an epic feud right now and we can't look away.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.

Two male Australian celebrities are locked in an epic feud and we need to talk about it. Immediately.

It all started on SAS Australia, Channel Seven's wild new reality show which sees a bunch of Australian celebrities attempt to take on SAS training under the direction of a team of angry British ex-Special Forces soldiers.

Although SAS Australia is like nothing we've seen on reality TV before, it certainly follows many of the same tropes.

In fact, after just two weeks on air, a clear 'villain' has already emerged.

Firass Dirani, best known for his roles in Underbelly: The Golden Mile and House Husbands, has drawn the attention of the DS and his fellow recruits for talking out of turn. So far, Firass' actions have led to several harsh punishments for both himself and the other recruits.

In the first episode of the series, the recruits were forced to lie in freezing water after Firass disrespected the DS.

In recent episodes, comedian Merrick Watts and former Biggest Loser trainer Shannan Ponton have called out Firass for his behaviour.

"Firass, seriously, shut the f*ck up," Shannan said on Monday night's episode.

"No f*cking talking. I don't want to hear it."

And now, like all good celebrity feuds, the drama has continued off screen.

Following his clash with Firass on SAS Australia, Shannan spoke to news.com.au about the actor's behaviour.

