Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: EVERY SINGLE PERSON WANTS FIRASS TO LEAVE.

We open on base camp where the celebrities are preparing for another day of brutal reality TV filming torture.

"Listen here, we're leaving in five minutes," an angry British man announces.

"The love train is going, be on it. Anyone going for a dump, tell them to snap it off."

Did he... really just say that?

Goodness. It's time for the first challenge of the day.

For this challenge, the celebrities are dropped into freezing water to await their teammates who will attempt to haul them into a boat... without hitting them with said boat.

THIS IS NOT GOING TO END WELL.

Most of the celebrities succeed, including Ali who hauls Candice onto the boat.

"GET IN THERE, GOLDILOCKS," the angry British man yells and rude.

Meanwhile, the rest of the group are looking a little like this: