Goodness. We might already know who wins The Bachelorette and the show hasn't even started.

We’re jumping the gun this year and whipping out the spoilers before this year’s season of The Bachelorette even begins.

Why? Well firstly, we’re impatient and secondly, rumours are pouring out of this season like it’s a goddamn colander.

Watch the trailer for The Bachelorette Australia 2020 right here. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel 10.

So without further ado, let us present the best Bachelorette 2020 spoilers we could get our grubby paws onto.

We already know who wins The Bachelorette Australia 2020.

Yes, we are aware that this is a big call to make based on the fact we haven’t even met the fellas competing for Elly and Becky’s hearts, but we have proof.

Well, kind of.

For those whom this is not their first Bachelor rodeo, you’ll know that there are always odds placed on the contestants by big gambling houses like TAB and Sportsbet - and this year is no different.

As of Wednesday morning, both of these bookies have declared their favourites as Frazer Neate (27-year-old from Queensland) and Pete Mann (34-year-old from Adelaide).

Image: Channel 10.