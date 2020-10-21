Short-drop toilets and "showering" from a bucket: What it's really like on SAS Australia.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.



We've seen two episodes of Channel 7's wild new reality TV show SAS Australia, but it is safe to say there have been no... comforts afforded to the celebrity cast.

They sleep on camp cots in one large room, shower in... something that cannot ever be considered an actual shower, and use this as a bathroom:

It's a no from me.

The show was initially filmed in Queenstown, New Zealand, in March, but was shut down prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It picked back up in July/August near Jindabyne in the NSW Snowy Mountains.

So that explains the shivering Honey Badger.

Was filming the show as grim as it looks on screen? Were there behind-the-scenes warm showers or... mattresses?

Here's what we know about filming the show.

A backpack and physical pain.

Former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen shared some behind-the-scenes secrets on Instagram.

"It didn't feel like we were being filmed because I was just trying to survive! I wasn't Ali, I was #16," the 34-year-old said.

"We didn't take anything in apart from the clothes we were wearing. We were issued a backpack with everything we needed. No hot water, no showers, no flushing toilets. Sleep and food deprived, riddled with adrenaline, fear and exhaustion."