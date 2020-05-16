Chrissy Teigen's spicy carbonara, and the pasta recipes everyone's making in isolation.

It feels like cooking in isolation has gone through different phases.

First, we were all making sourdough. Then it was chocolate chip cookies. And now, as the weather gets colder, everyone is suddenly making pasta. All the time.

And not just any pasta, celebrity-approved pasta.

Because if it’s good enough for Chrissy, it’s good enough for us. Behold…

1. Chrissy Teigen’s Spicy Miso Carbonara

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

115 grams thick-cut or regular bacon, diced

3 tablespoons chilli garlic sauce

2 tablespoons white miso

2 tablespoons hot water

3 eggs

340 grams spaghetti

56 grams finely grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, plus more to serve

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup spring onion, sliced

Method

Boil a large pot of salted water and keep on the stove on low heat. Cook the pasta for eight minutes. Heat the oil over medium heat in a large saucepan and add the bacon. Cook for 10 minutes or until it's crispy. Remove from the heat and place it in a bowl. Combine the chilli garlic sauce, miso, a tablespoon of your pasta water until smooth. Then, add the eggs and combine. Drain the pasta water and save 1/2 a cup of water. Dice the bacon into small bite-size pieces. Add the pasta to the same pan that the bacon was in and add the bacon. Heat everything over medium heat until it is hot. Add the sauce. Add the cheese, pepper and pasta water and let it simmer until it thickens. Season with more chilli, garlic, salt or pepper if desired. Toss in the green onion. Divide among bowls and top with cheese and green onion. Enjoy!

2. Gigi Hadid's Vodka Pasta