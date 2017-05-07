15 beauty and lifestyle hacks every woman needs to know.

Gather around ladies, we’ve found the ultimate beauty/fashion/life hacks and they’re going to make your vagina-owning life so much easier. Seriously, we’ve got solutions to the problems you didn’t even know you had yet.

The women of Reddit have shared their ultimate lady life hacks and they range from simple, yet genius ideas that’ll make you ask ‘why didn’t I think of that?’ to some absolute game-changers.

Wash your face over your basin? One Reddit user has found the solution to the water that drips down your arms and all over your counter and floor – sweatbands. Simply pop some sweatbands on your wrists and those little bad boys will soak up the water, stopping it from flooding you and your bathroom. Genius.

Another user shared a solution to that creeping stocking situation where your gusset (ugh) is down near your knees by the end of the day: “Wear an extra pair of underwear over tights to keep them up if you have issues with them falling down.”

While others shared some shaving tips, that will have you silky smooth in no time.

"Need to shave fast and don't have time for a full on shower? Baby wipes. Swipe, shave, repeat. We used to do this all the time back at camp and we had restricted time in the showers," one person wrote.

"Shave using baby oil instead of shaving cream/soap. Silky soft and smooth skin, helps to prevents ingrown hairs and moisturises too!" added another.

Want to cut down on your showering time? One Redditor recommended the following: "Lather your hair, lather your body, lather your face, THEN rinse. Makes things so much faster rinsing just once instead of after every lather."