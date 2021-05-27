FEATURE: Why is it still so hard for women of colour to find their foundation shade in Australia?

"There are four other skin tones between mine and my sisters that we didn't even know existed. That blew me away. Foundation brands in Australia are doing an extreme disservice to the women of colour living here."

Why is it so hard to find diverse foundation shades in Australian stores?

Now that makeup brands are making a wider range of shades, why is it that in many Australian supermarkets and chemists, they're not available?

Why are we still struggling to factor inclusivity into makeup aisles?

In response to Rebecca's petition, Woolworths and Coles have said that what they stock all comes down to 'supply and demand'.

"Across the entire supermarket we select products based on the volume of demand, but we understand a different approach is needed to offer a more inclusive range in cosmetics," Woolworths said in a statement to Channel Nine.

"We’ve previously trialled a broader selection of cosmetics tones online and will continue to listen to our customers to help improve our cosmetics offering both in-store and online."

A Coles spokesperson also told Channel Nine: "We work with our suppliers to provide a range of cosmetics that is inclusive and meets the needs of our customers. We appreciate customer feedback and are always looking for ways to improve our offering. We will review the opportunity to increase our range online in line with customer demand."

Again, these responses come back to the concept of darker shades 'not selling' - which is an outdated way of thinking. The fact is that everyone deserves equal access to makeup.

Shouldn't it just be a standardised thing across the board, where all supermarkets and chemists are stocked with the full range of shades?

Unfortunately, it's not that simple.

With more brands and products than ever before, the beauty and makeup industry is crowded. And there are some hurdles when it comes to obtaining shelf space.

Stocking full ranges of foundation with every shade, while still allowing room for new products, is not always feasible.

In response to the recent petition, MCoBeauty's spokeswoman said:

"In an ideal world, we would love nothing more than our full shade range of products to be stocked at Woolworths and Big W, but our retailers do have limitations on shelf space and are only able to stock a few shades. It is uncommon for any supermarket beauty brand to have their full shade range stocked in the cosmetics aisle."

In the case of in-store promotions, MCoBeauty said this issue is taken into account when it comes to shipping costs.

"We regularly offer promotions online at MCoBeauty.com where we price match our brick and mortar retailers and provide customers with free shipping."