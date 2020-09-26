We're suckers for a good foundation. Love the stuff. But sometimes, it's just too much — especially when the weather warms up.

There are days when you just want to ditch the heavy coverage, give your skin some R&R (she's tired), use a wee swipe of something to hide redness or a couple of spots, and be on your gorgeous way. And we geddit.

For days like these, you need some alternatives. But where does one start? So many brands! So many products! So much hype!

To help you get on the right track, we've asked 17 women for their favourite user-friendly, timesaving, skin-perfecting formulas — from tinted moisturisers to BB creams and CC creams. And friends, they have DELIVERED.

Watch: Here's how to add a hint of colour to your makeup routine. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Get ready to let that skin have a breather, friend.

"Good coverage, long-lasting and makes my skin feel nice." — Alana.

"I have never had so many people come up to me and tell me how good my skin looks! When I wear this, I use it sparingly (one pump only)." — Rebecca.

"I love the coverage and the fact that it doesn't feel heavy on my face. I prefer the less-is-more option, but I still like to have a 'face' for work etc." — Alexandra.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we talk about how to choose the right shade of foundation. Post continues below.





IT Cosmetics CC Cream Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40