TRIED & TESTED: I was dubious about a sunscreen that's also a serum. Here's my honest thoughts.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Lifestyle Writer  Charlotte Begg reviews the brand new Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum.

I have a dilemma.

I love being luminous and glowy, but I'm also quite oily during the warmer months. So finding a balance between looking radiant and a slippery mess isn't all that easy.

Sadly, when it's really warm out I tend to dial back the dewy products because they just don't last on my skin. So most years, I'll stick to mattifying products in summer and then bring my glowy favourites back in winter.

But very occasionally, I'll come across a product that gives me both. It'll have the staying power to last all day and will also leave my skin looking radiant.

So last week, I decided to try the Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum. I'd never heard of this hybrid before and it intrigued me.

The brand, which only recently launched in Sephora Australia, prides itself on making cruelty-free and eco-friendly products. They're all free from parabens, sulphates, phthalates, mineral oils, artificial colours or synthetic fragrances. So first off, that's a huge win in my book.

Now, what's this product like?

Good question.

Over the past week, I've been wearing the Resting Beach Face Sunscreen Serum every day. Some days, I've been wearing a full face of makeup on top, while on others I've worn absolutely nothing. 

Here are my thoughts.

OK so what actually is Resting Beach Face SPF Sunscreen Serum?

Resting Beach Face is a luminous sunscreen typically designed for normal to combination skin. According to the packaging, it aims to provide "daily sun and pollution protection, weightless hydration and antioxidant goodness". 

Plus, it doesn't leave a white cast, has a glowy finish and is supposed to layer well with other products.

It retails for $41 and you can buy it at Sephora



What's actually in Resting Beach Face SPF Sunscreen Serum?

Ingredients in the sunscreen serum include hyaluronic acid to pump in the hydration and antioxidant-rich spinach and green tea to repair and strengthen the skin. 

It's also been dermatologically tested (meaning they've tested it on humans instead of animals) and it is cruelty free, vegan and reef-friendly.

How does Resting Beach Face SPF Sunscreen Serum wear on the skin?

I wore Resting Beach Face for a week. As mentioned earlier, some days I was wearing a full face of makeup and other days, like today, I have nothing on.

When I applied it, the first thing I noticed was how thin the product is. It smoothes out really nicely and drys quite quickly. It feels like a really light but hydrating moisturiser and has the SPF built-in. Generally, I find sunscreens can feel quite heavy on the skin but this one didn't feel like that at all.

You can instantly see the glow once applied.

Can you see that glow?!

Throughout the day, the glow lasts. And oddly enough, I never once found my face feeling oily. It felt normal and balanced.

On the days I wore makeup, I applied this as the last step in my skincare routine before going in with my foundation. And once I applied all of my makeup (aka 500 products) I had no issues with pilling.

Besides a bit of powdered highlighter, all of my makeup products are mattifying to ensure they last until the end of the day. Generally, I'll have to touch everything up mid-afternoon but that's about it.

When I wore this product, I could noticeably see the glow through my makeup. And unlike when I wear normally dewy products in summer, my makeup held until the end of the day.

My full face of makeup with Resting Beach Face underneath.

My final thoughts.

All in all, I was pleasantly surprised by this product.

As someone who wears sunscreen every day as a non-negotiable, it's hard to find one that I truly love besides the fact that it's saving my skin from the sun. But this product actually does quite a bit more than that.

Not only does it protect my face, but it also hydrates and leaves this glow that I don't usually want in summer (because it means oiliness). I now know that I can wear a luminous product during the warmer months that doesn't make my makeup slip off.

Plus, as someone who is trying to cut their skincare routine down, I would use this product as both my morning moisturiser and sunscreen because of how hydrating it is.

Honestly, the glow it gives is gorgeous.

I'm sold.

Have you tried the Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face Sunscreen Seru? If you have, share your thoughts in the comments below.



