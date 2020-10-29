TRIED & TESTED: I was dubious about a sunscreen that's also a serum. Here's my honest thoughts.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your weekly review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Lifestyle Writer Charlotte Begg reviews the brand new Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum.

I have a dilemma.

I love being luminous and glowy, but I'm also quite oily during the warmer months. So finding a balance between looking radiant and a slippery mess isn't all that easy.

Sadly, when it's really warm out I tend to dial back the dewy products because they just don't last on my skin. So most years, I'll stick to mattifying products in summer and then bring my glowy favourites back in winter.

But very occasionally, I'll come across a product that gives me both. It'll have the staying power to last all day and will also leave my skin looking radiant.

So last week, I decided to try the Everyday Humans Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum. I'd never heard of this hybrid before and it intrigued me.

The brand, which only recently launched in Sephora Australia, prides itself on making cruelty-free and eco-friendly products. They're all free from parabens, sulphates, phthalates, mineral oils, artificial colours or synthetic fragrances. So first off, that's a huge win in my book.

Now, what's this product like?