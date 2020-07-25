Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: Keira is back and she... broke Alisha.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Welcome back.

It's time for another episode of Bachelor in Paradise, which is apparently now on our screens four nights a week.

We open on Mary, Alisha, Cass, Helena, and Renee, who are discussing that one time Jake rage quit the show over "friendship roses".

Alisha claims that some contestants, including Ciarran who "isn't looking for someone to marry", aren't here for the right reasons.

Well, duh.

This show wasn't designed to give people a second (or... third) chance at love. It was designed to help former reality TV contestants get a second chance at landing an Instagram teeth whitening endoresement.

Elsewhere in Paradise, conga Brittany is talking to Alisha about her decision to give Jamie a rose at the last rose ceremony.

She tells Alisha that she thinks there's "something there" between them, but over in Jamie's hostel villa, Jamie is talking to Timm about Helena... again.

He tells Timm that Helena "gets his quirkiness", before moving on to talking about his newfound interest... Renee. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Yep, cool. Despite conga Brittany giving him a rose, Jamie still thinks he's on The Bachelor.

Pls. You're not The Bachelor.

Pause.

WE HAVE A NEW ARRIVAL.

Keira, a.k.a the "villain" from Richie's season of The Bachelor, has returned to Paradise.

She meets Osher and his hawaiian shirt, who tells her that she'll be playing a "little game" to find her perfect match in Paradise, which seems unnecessary, but okay.