Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: A producer breaks up a... physical fight.

Welcome back.

It's Sunday night and we're all feeling a 'lil bit sad because a) Niranga is gone, and b) We miss Niranga's face.

We pick up where last week's rose ceremony left off and conga Brittney is feeling guilty about not giving Jamie another friendship rose.

She tells the group that if she was able to choose first, she would have chose Jackson and well, duh. Osher definitely did you dirty.

After storming off and being comforted by Scot with one T, Jackson takes conga Brittney away for a chat.

He tells her that he was a 'lil bit confused when Cass gave him her rose and well, same.

Elsewhere, Renee, Matt and Scot with one T are discussing Ciarran and Kiki's relationship when Renee drops a ~bombshell~.

Here's a quick rundown: Ciarran was calling Renee in The Bachelor house and he ended up leaving the house for her. After getting back together, Ciarran cheated on Renee and they split up. Then, just days later, Ciarran slept "with Kiki and three other girls", before entering Paradise. (We can't keep up.)

"And then there's the whole Jess situation," Renee added.

"Poor Kiki doesn't even know that they were having sex."

Oh sh*t.

It's the next day and the couples in Paradise are looking all loved up.

Well... not all of them.

Over by the pool, Keira is trying to secure Alex's rose, and he doesn't seem that... keen. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"I love that you're matching me with the skin colour," Keira tells him.

"Oh my god, you're wearing skin colour and he's got skin. What a coincidence," Jackson chimes in.

...Awkward.

Pls.