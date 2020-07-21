Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: Everyone is drunk and crying.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Ooooooh.

We're picking up right where we left off.

After approximately nine hours, Helena and Jake have returned from being held hostage by Osher their awkward date.

In the hours they spent, uh, not talking to each other, Helena and Jake have returned to find a rogue Renee, who is still being consoled by producers, and Ciarran, who is running around shouting that "THIS IS BOLLOCKS, INNIT."

BOLLOCKS.

After chatting to Renee about their split, Ciarran tells Jess that he's thinking about leaving Paradise. She tells him she wants him to stay, and it's a 'lil bit awkward because they've literally been dating for 12 hours.

Elsewhere in Paradise, the contestants are discussing that one time Timm continually stirred the pot at the ~Bula Banquet~.

After realising that he may have taken things a bit too far, Timm runs over to Ciarran and the pool guy Glenn and announces that he's also thinking about leaving Paradise.

GUYS. IT'S BEEN THREE DAYS. CHILL.

