Oh sh*t.

Osher isn't playing tonight.

We pick up right where we left off, and conga Brittney is having a 'lil bit of a meltdown because she doesn't want to go on a date with Niranga.

Meanwhile, Niranga (bless him), is telling the producers that he's looking forward to getting to know conga Brittney when Renee suddenly appears and drags him away to a rogue white van for a chat.

Can you not interrupt my screen time, pls?

Where are they going pls.