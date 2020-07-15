Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: Jamie needs to calm the hell down.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

We open on Timm and Ciarran frolicking in the water, which is exactly what we've come here to see.

The girls are discussing how Ciarran spent some time in Abbie's room last night, and it's a 'lil bit awkward because it seems Ciarran has completely forgotten about Cassandra's existence. You know, the one he said he wanted to "marry" last night.

Wait.

A woman allegedly named Janey is here, and she has a date card. But this time, it isn't for a throuple date.

Where... did you come from?

Instead, the date card goes to Abbie, who picks Ciarran. Obviously.

Meanwhile, Jamie has decided that he's actually on his very own season of The Bachelor.

You see, Jamie has never had the chance to give out a rose before. And he is stressed.

He promised Abbie a "friendship rose", but now he's doubting his decision.

Timm responds to Jamie's dilemma by literally running towards the ocean and jumping on a paddle board and look, we don't blame him.

Later on, conga Brittany, Helena, Jamie, and another miscellaneous woman are watching on as the other couples paddleboard.

"I need a prickle," conga Brittany announces to the group.

"I need to be pricked by something hard."

That's... nice. Sweetie.