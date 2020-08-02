Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: A bizarre exit and a rogue rose.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

For recaps delivered straight to your inbox, click here and select "Mamamia Recaps" so you don’t miss out.

Oh.

It's the next day in Paradise and Kiki and Ciarran are already... back together.

After having "hot make-up sex" (we didn't need to know that), the pair are frolicking in the water in their matching fluro yellow swimmers and braids.

"He looks like a white Snoop Dogg," Mary tells the group.

Who... are you?

It's... weird for us all.

Elsewhere, Timm is currently nowhere to be seen.

"He's probably done a runner," Brittany H jokes and goodness, not again.

Timm really needs to stop breaking Jamie's heart.