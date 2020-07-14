Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: It's been one day, and we already have a love triangle.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Oh boy.

Here we go again.

We're back for yet another season of Bachelor in Paradise and it's been far too long since we've seen Osher in a wardrobe made up exclusively of Hawaiian shirts.

Channel 10 have given us a good few weeks to forget about that time Matt Agnew and Angie Kent's relationships both... failed.

And now, to distract us, they've given us the gift of familiarity. A show where we will undoubtedly hear the whispering echoes of:



a) "Do you wanna go for a chat? and

b) "Are you here for the right reasons?"

We really need this, OK?

Watch the trailer for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise below. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

PAUSE.

HE'S HERE.

No, we're not talking about Osher.

It's Timm with two Ms and SIR ANGIE SHOULD'VE PICKED YOU WE'VE ALL BEEN THINKING IT.

He's aimlessly wandering around the island alone and saying hi to... some poles. And yet somehow, it's... wildly entertaining?

Honestly, they don't even need to send anyone else in.

He's sorted. He even has an imaginary girlfriend. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Cute.