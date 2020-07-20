Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: We finally found out the real reason Ciarran left Angie.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Ah, yes.

It's time for more Bachelor in Paradise drama.

We open on Timm who's standing on a paddleboard in dad sandals and socks... in the pool.

It's very weird of him.

Nice.﻿

Oh wait. Osher really has no time for bullsh*t today.

Timm and his sandals are back, and they have a date card.

Surprisingly, the date card goes to Jake, who has had approximately five syllables of air time since this season began.

Although he picked Cass at the last rose ceremony, Jake decides to take Helena on the date, which is a 'lil bit awkward considering Helena is supposedly getting close to the pool guy "Glenn".

Back at the villa, the other contestants are discussing Ciarran's ex-girlfriend Renee, who is rumoured to be entering Paradise.

In case you missed it, Renee, who appeared on Matt's season of The Bachelor, previously dated Ciarran, who appeared on Angie's season of The Bachelorette.

Essentially, Bachelor nation is just one big, incestuous family﻿.

While the other contestants fret over Renee's imminent arrival, Ciarran, who has gone full-Love Island mode, is sharing a paddleboard with Jess. ﻿