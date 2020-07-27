Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: We need to talk about the Ciarran situation.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

Ah, yes.

Remember that time John Aiken shamelessly planted a question box and "Cyclone Keira" at the Bula Banquet to start sh*t?

Well, he's just made things even worse.

You see, Kiki, who apparently hooked up with Ciarran prior to the show, has arrived in Paradise with a date card.

And things are... awkward.

"Hi, I'm Kiki, nice to meet you," Kiki says as she greets Ciarran.

Uh, is she... pretending she doesn't know him?

After taking Timm away for a "quick chat" (a.k.a a low-key interrogation about what Ciarran has been up to in Paradise), Kiki decides to take Ciarran on a single date. Obviously.

They jump on a boat and head to a secret beach. But when they arrive, they find out that they've been "shipwrecked"... which means they'll have to spend the night together.

Oh, Osher. We know what you're doing.

"How do you feel about leaving Jess behind?" a producer asks Ciarran.

"I don't really feel bad for leaving her," he responds, and it turns out we were wrong about everything.

It isn't just Jamie who thinks he's on his own season of The Bachelor. It turns out Ciarran does too.

Back at the villa, conga Brittany is practicing her belly flopping skills in the pool, while Keira is debating who she will get a rose from at tonight's ceremony.

Priorities, am I right?

YES.