Mamamia recaps Bachelor in Paradise: An expert tears apart Ciarran and Kiki's relationship.

Ah, yes.

It's a brand new day in Paradise and everyone is happily coupled up.

Well... except for Alex and Keira.

"No shirts allowed today," Keira announces to the group.

"I don't like Alex's striped shirt, it doesn't look good on him. It's not a good look." Erm, okay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Pause.

OSHER HAS ARRIVED.

He tells the group that there are no more singles arriving in Paradise and Alex and Keira respond... accordingly:

Seriously?

FFS.