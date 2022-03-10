By Brielle Burns

Morning pals, hands up if you've been thinking about booking an overseas holiday this year *raises both arms*

While many of us have been dreaming about a trip away, limited information on international travel and the current invasion in Ukraine, can make the thought of booking a trip feel overwhelming and uncertain.

That's why my colleague Charlie Begg spoke to a travel writer and two travel experts about everything you need to know about overseas travel in 2022. You can read all about it here.

But before you go hunting for your passport, let's get you across the biggest news stories making a buzz today, Friday March 11.

1. New COVID-19 strain could see cases double.

A new strain of Omicron that's spreading in NSW could see COVID-19 cases double within weeks.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state recorded 16,288 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of more than 3000 on the previous day.

"Preliminary information indicates that ... in only another month to six weeks we could be looking at cases more than double than we are currently getting," he said.

"It is concerning us greatly, that we are seeing an increase in daily cases."

COVID-19 update – Thursday 10 March 2022



In the 24-hour reporting period to 4pm yesterday:



- 95.9% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

- 94.4% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/mKJw41fQMX — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) March 9, 2022

Data from the University of NSW suggests Omicron's BA2 sub-variant is more transmissible.

Hazzard is also concerned people have become complacent about getting a booster shot, with just 56.3 per cent of people in the state having had three vaccine doses.

"The virus can still wreak havoc if we don't go out there and go and get our boosters fast."

As we head towards winter, the federal government will commit $2.1 billion to prepare for an expected COVID-19 surge alongside a deadly flu season.

2. NSW pledges $551 million in flood support as QLD waits to join 'national emergency' declaration.

Thousands of Aussies who have had their houses destroyed by NSW's catastrophic floods will benefit from a half a billion dollar support package.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who has spent most of the week with flood-affected residents in the Northern Rivers, announced the $551 million housing support package in the town of Goonellebah on Thursday.

"We're announcing a package that will approximately support 25,000 households in relation to housing support," he said.

The package, which the federal government is funding half of, will provide 16 weeks rent support ranging from $6000 to more than $18,000 per household.

The government will also provide support for pod dwellings and mobile motor homes while people rebuild, as well as $90 million for the mammoth clean-up effort.

Across the border, Queensland is set to join NSW in the federal government's state of emergency, with the prime minster meeting with Governor-General David Hurley today to discuss the measure.

3. Calls for Russian ‘war crimes’ to be investigated after hospital attack.

European Union officials say Russia’s bombing of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol could be considered a war crime and needs to be investigated.

Russia was accused of bombing the hospital in the besieged city during a supposed ceasefire, with three people killed and 17 others injured in the attack, Ukrainian officials confirmed.

"Russia’s shelling of maternity hospital is a heinous war crime. Strikes of residential areas from the air and blocks of access of aid convoys by the Russian forces must immediately stop," said Josep Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

#Mariupol is under siege.



Russia’s shelling of maternity hospital is a heinous war crime.



Strikes of residential areas from the air and blocks of access of aid convoys by the Russian forces must immediately stop.



Safe passage is needed, now.#PutinsWar #Accountability — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 10, 2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the attack was "inhumane, cruel and tragic."



"I am convinced that this can be a war crime. We need a full investigation," she tweeted.

The bombing of the Mariupol maternity hospital is inhumane, cruel and tragic.



I am convinced that this can be a war crime. We need a full investigation. pic.twitter.com/d5G2IXqYPb — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 10, 2022

The Kremlin said the incident was being investigated, however, Russia's Defence Ministry later denied having bombed the hospital.

4. Labor senator Kimberley Kitching dies aged 52.

Labor senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack.

Former Labor leader Bill Shorten said Senator Kitching suffered from "a heart problem" on Thursday evening in Melbourne and died soon after.

He said her passing was an immense loss to Labor and the nation.

"To know Kimberley was to be touched not just by her serene intellect but her incredible warmth and vivacity," he said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to her husband Andrew, her family and loved ones."

To know Kimberley was to be touched not just by her serene intellect but her incredible warmth and vivacity.



Her passing is an immense loss to Labor and the nation.



In the words of Shakespeare -

Your cause of sorrow

Must not be measured by (her) worth, for then

It hath no end. pic.twitter.com/lAv7e9J4ec — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) March 10, 2022

Colleagues and friends have also shared tributes on social media, with Labor leader Anthony Albanese saying the party was in shock following her death.

"My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all," he said on Twitter.

The Labor family is in shock tonight at the tragic news that our friend and colleague Senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly in Melbourne. My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 10, 2022

5. Elon Musk and Grimes (secretly) welcome second child.

Elon Musk and Grimes have announced the birth of their second child, who was secretly born last year.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Grimed shared the couple's daughter, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, was born in December last year via surrogate, after the baby began crying from another room during the interview.

The 34-year-old said they call their daughter Y, which is fitting considering their son is referred to as X.

JUST IN: Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed a second child, a baby girl https://t.co/9DKZMCOEWQ pic.twitter.com/IdDAF9Pk99 — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2022

Grimes and the tech mogul broke up in September last year after three years together, however, their relationship is now "fluid".

"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time... We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she told the publication.

"This is the best it’s ever been," she said about their happiness. "We just need to be free."

And that's it, you're all up to speed.

- With AAP.