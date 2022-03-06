By Brielle Burns

Welcome to your live news feed for Monday March 7.

It was a heavy weekend in news, with the death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, a continued flood crisis in Queensland and NSW and Russia's invasion of Ukraine making headlines.

If you want everything to slow down right now, you're not alone. Mia Freedman has written about the instability we're all feeling right now and how "we’ve all had to grow comfortable with the intense discomfort of unprecedented times." You can read all about it here.

As we head into a new week, here's the five biggest news stories women will be talking about today.

1. PM says Australia faces its most dangerous security environment since WWII.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a wake-up call for Europe, as Australia faces its "most difficult" security environment in 80 years, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warns.

The Prime Minister will tell a Lowy Institute forum today the invasion represents "a new arc of autocracy" and Western liberal democracies must stand together against autocratic aggression.

"A new arc of autocracy is instinctively aligning to challenge and reset the world order in their own image," he will tell the forum.

"We face the spectre of a transactional world, devoid of principle, accountability and transparency, where state sovereignty, territorial integrity and liberty are surrendered for respite from coercion and intimidation, or economic entrapment dressed up as economic reward."

"And so Australia faces its most difficult and dangerous security environment in 80 years."

The Prime Minister will also announce in the speech a new $10 billion submarine base will be built on Australia’s east coast to support future nuclear-powered submarines.

2. "We are not overreacting." Civilians leading the flood recovery in NSW are crying out for government support.

Flood victims are pleading for government support as they undergo rescue and recovery efforts with limited access to water, petrol and communications.

One Northern Rivers resident, Benjamin Berry, who has a background in emergency services, is calling for more skilled human resources and co-ordination.

"Get our brothers and sisters who have been stood down from their emergency service roles back into those roles. We had Guerrilla guys on our boats who had been stood down firefighters still doing rescues but with no resources, no comms, nothing," he said in a video shared on Instagram.

"Outside of the system, we've got nurses turning up to evac centres filling their first aid kits with what they can scavage from friends and family or what they can pay for at pharmacies. This is ridiculous, this is not Australian."

"I'm not overreacting. I’ve had a career in emergency services and been around big events. This is incompetence at the highest level," he captioned the post.

Opposition emergency services spokesman Jihad Dib said on Sunday flood-hit communities are exhausted and people are now "at absolute breaking point".

"The local communities and people from outside of those local communities are doing all that they can, but they can't carry the full load by themselves," he said.

Premier Dominic Perrottet on Saturday pledged his government would not "spare a dollar" in funding the recovery.

The Insurance Council of Australia said claims in NSW had reached an estimated $250 million by the end of Friday.

Over the weekend the federal government expanded the local government areas able to access one-off disaster relief cash payments of up to $1000 for adults.

3. Shane Warne to receive a state funeral after family accept offer.

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne will receive a state funeral in Victoria after his family accepted an offer from the state government.

The 52-year-old's death was confirmed on Saturday after the cricketer died from a suspected heart attack in a villa in Thailand on Friday.

He had been staying in the private villa on Koh Samui with three friends, one of whom performed CPR after finding him unresponsive when he did not show up for dinner.

One of the paramedics who tried to save Warne has described how the cricketer's panicked friends desperately tried to wake him.

"They were desperate. I think one was crying. They were really stressed and panicked," Paramedic Anuch Han-iam told British tabloid The Sun.

"They kept trying to wake him and I heard someone saying, 'come on, Shane. Come on, Shane'... I could see they were all shocked and I just tried to concentrate and do my best."

"I'll bloody miss you mate. Am absolutely gutted," Ed Sheeran shared yesterday morning.

4. Thousands of Ukrainians trapped in city after second ceasefire fails.

Thousands of Ukrainians are tapped in Mariupol after efforts to evacuate the heavily bombarded port city fell apart for a second day in a row.

Most people trapped in the city are sleeping in bomb shelters to escape more than six days of near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

On Sunday, authorities said they would make a second attempt to evacuate some of the 400,000 residents. But the ceasefire plan collapsed, with each side blaming the other for the failure.

Second Ukraine ceasefire fails after Russian shelling halts evacuation of southern city of Mariupol, official says

According to pro-Russian separatists, about 300 people were initially able to leave the city.

"They're destroying us," Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko told Reuters in a video call, describing the city's plight before the latest evacuation effort failed.

"They will not even give us an opportunity to count the wounded and the killed because the shelling does not stop."

The United Nations said more than 1.5 million had fled in Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.

5. Free pads and tampons for NSW students.

And in good news, NSW public schools will begin providing free tampons and pads for students by the end of June.

The state wide rollout, which will cost $30 million, comes after a trial in 31 schools across south west Sydney and Dubbo.

Women Minister Bronnie Taylor said the program "is about ensuring our young women have the support they need, with dignity and without barriers, as they continue their education journey".

NSW public schools will soon provide FREE menstrual hygiene products in a bid to better support young women.



The $30 million program will provide tampons, pads and dispensers, and is expected to be in every school by the end of June. #9News



The $30 million program will provide tampons, pads and dispensers, and is expected to be in every school by the end of June.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said, "I want our young women to feel comfortable knowing they have access to free sanitary products when they need."

About bloody time - what great news. Let's hope the other states and territories follow suit!

And that's it, you're all up to speed.

We'll keep you updated with more of the biggest news stories you need to know about throughout the day.

