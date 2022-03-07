By Brielle Burns

Morning friends and happy International Women's Day!

You've probably noticed our homepage looks a little different today.

Here at Mamamia, we're creating the world we wished we lived in via our website and socials. That’s why today, you’ll see headlines we wish existed.

But unfortunately we cannot write these stories. Instead, the story will reveal the reality of what the world really looks like for women in 2022. You can check out all these stories and more on our homepage.

But first, lets get you across the five biggest news stories women are talking about today.

1. Thousands evacuated from homes as NSW flash flooding continues.

Tens of thousands of residents from south and southwestern Sydney evacuated their homes overnight, as heavy rain and flash flooding continues in NSW.

The SES has received more than 2400 calls for help in the past 24 hours and carried out 100 flood rescues, mostly in Sydney.

Evacuation orders were issued for Chipping Norton, Georges Hall, Picnic Point, Pleasure Point and Sandy Point as well as parts of Holsworthy, East Hills, Milperra, Moorebank and Warwick Farm.

Residents in Camden were urged to evacuate earlier last night due to the danger of flooding, with the Nepean River sitting at 11.5 metres before 6am this morning.

"If you remain in the area you may be trapped without power, water and other essential services and it may be too dangerous to rescue you," the SES said.

BREAKING: Overnight, thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes, as an unrelenting rain bomb caused flash flooding across Sydney. #9Today pic.twitter.com/KgFDCS8HZk — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 7, 2022

The floods have claimed six lives in NSW, including four in Lismore in the state's north, where a mass clean up is underway.

2. Queensland flood death toll rises to 13.

The death toll from southeast Queensland's flood disaster has risen to 13 after the body of a man was found in floodwaters.

It's believed to be the body of a 31-year-old who went missing in Warwick, 130km southwest of Brisbane, on February 27.

The man and his car were found in the Condamine River around 4pm on Monday.

Queensland flood toll rises to 13 after man found dead near Toowoombahttps://t.co/QE1sMgo6xb — Brisbane Times (@brisbanetimes) March 7, 2022

The rise in the death toll comes after a man in his 60s was found after his car was swept into floodwaters in the South Burnett Region on Sunday, when storms again hit parts of the state.

Another man is still missing and feared dead after falling from a boat on the Brisbane River near Breakfast Creek on February 26.

As the recovery effort continues, Queensland is looking at a damage bill of more than $2.5 billion.

3. Fan enters ambulance carrying Shane Warne’s body.

Thai police have launched an investigation after a fan entered an ambulance carrying the body of Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne.

The woman who identified herself as Barbara from Munich and who had lived in Koh Samui for two years, spent 40 seconds alone in the ambulance which was transporting Warne's body from the island of Koh Samui.

Thai police questioned Barbara but said she will not be charged as she did not do anything against the law.

This is staggering - Thai police are investigating how a woman was allowed into the ambulance with Shane Warne's body. By @MazoeFord https://t.co/zvbgmeFBqa — Avani Dias (@AvaniDias) March 7, 2022

Barbara told the ABC she wanted to pay her respects to the cricketer.

"I am a big fan of him. It's very sad that we lost him. I just took the flowers to pay condolences," she told the publication.

"I am sorry about yesterday but I [did] not mean [any] negative act by that. I am a big fan, he is a great player."

4. Officials in Moscow offer Ukrainians escape routes.

Officials in Moscow have offered Ukrainians escape routes to Russia and its close ally Belarus, drawing cries of outrage from Ukraine, where officials say a bread factory had been hit by an air strike in the latest Russian bombardment.

The bodies of at least 13 civilians were recovered from rubble after a factory in the town of Makariv in the Kyiv region was hit, local emergency services said.

Five people were rescued of the 30 believed to have been there at the time.

13 civilians were killed by an airstrike on a bread factory in the Ukrainian town of Makariv, in the Kyiv region.#Ukraine | #RussiaUkraineWarhttps://t.co/AlbeqykXPx — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 7, 2022

The Russian offer preceded a planned third round of peace talks on Monday between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators.

Earlier rounds produced little but pledges to allow humanitarian access that have not been successfully implemented.

5. Australia wins first medal of the 2022 Paralympic Games.

Ben Tudhope has won Australia's first medal in Beijing, claiming bronze in the men’s Snowboard Cross SB-LL2 on Monday.

The 22-year-old star sat fourth for most of the race but pulled off a late burst to finish third, with an emotional Tudhope dedicating the comeback performance at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park to former teammate Matthew Robinson, who died after a crash in Spain in February 2014, and Mikko Wendelin, who died suddenly in November 2019.

"I'm just so happy and it's unbelievable. I can't even put it into words," he told reporters.

"This medal is for them. This medal is 100 per cent in honour of them because they're the ones who've grown me to fall in love with the sport and just push.

"I know they'd be so proud of me, where I am today because as a 14-year-old kid, as an 18-year-old kid, I tried my hardest but it didn't end up the way I wanted.

"But today I can finally say I'm really proud of my result at a Paralympic Games and in honour of them as well."

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.