By Brielle Burns

Morning friends, as women there's an undeniable societal pressure to check boxes.

"Do you have a partner?" "When are you getting engaged?" "So when are you having kids?"

If you're sick of being asked these questions, you're not alone. My colleague Rebecca Davis has written exactly why she's tired of the pressure of 'next'. You can read about it all here: Boyfriend, engagement, wedding, babies: I’m 33 and tired of the pressure of 'next'.

But first, lets get you across the biggest news stories making a buzz today, Thursday March 10.

1. PM declares floods a national emergency, but fails to impress during his tour of NSW.

The prime minister has left locals of the NSW town of Lismore "disappointed" during his tour of flood-ravaged areas yesterday, which the media were banned from attending.

During the tour, which saw him visit flood-affected homes and the Lismore Emergency Operations Centre, Scott Morrison declared the Northern NSW floods a national emergency, allowing the government to deploy more resources.

But Lismore Mayor said the town would have liked to hear some "assurance" from the prime minster.

"We came with high expectations for the visit and gotta say that 'we're fairly disappointed' would be an understatement," he told A Current Affair.

"I've talked to a lot of people in the community, business owners, residents, you know a lot of these people have struggled through COVID lockdowns and different things over the last few years," he said.

"(They) never claimed a single thing from the government, never wanted to claim anything from the government and this absolute catastrophe that's wiped out our city – all we want is an assurance that we're gonna be ok, that the Federal Government is gonna look after us."

When asked about the decision to not have media present during the tour, Morrison told a press conference, "I have respect for the privacy of those I came to speak for in these disasters not everybody wants a camera shoved in their face."

2. Children's hospital and maternity ward bombed in Ukraine on day of ceasefire.

Russia has been accused of bombing a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol during a supposed ceasefire to enable hundreds of thousands of residents to escape.

Russia, which denies targeting civilians, has said it will hold fire to let civilians flee Mariupol and other besieged cities on Wednesday. But the city council said the hospital had been hit more than once.

"The Russian occupying forces have dropped several bombs on the children's hospital. The destruction is colossal," the city council said in an online post.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said 17 people were wounded in the attack, including women in labour, while Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy called it an atrocity.

"Direct strike of Russian troops at the maternity hospital. People, children are under the wreckage," he said on Twitter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked to comment on the reported bombing, said: "Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets."

3. Aussie defence force to be boosted to largest size since Vietnam War.

Australia's defence workforce will be boosted to more than 100,000 people under a new plan to be announced by the prime minister and defence minister today.

The $38 billion expansion - first flagged as part of a 2020 defence force structure plan - is slated to grow the defence workforce by around 18,500 people by 2040, the biggest expansion since the Vietnam War.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the increase will result in almost 80,000 permanent Australian Defence Force personnel - a 30 per cent increase - and a total permanent workforce of over 101,000 by 2040.

"Our world is becoming increasingly uncertain so it's important we take steps now to protect our people and our national interest over the coming decades," he said.

"You can't flick a switch to increase your army, navy and air force overnight. Growing the type of people and skills we need to face the threats of the future takes time, so we must start now so critical skills can be taught and experience gained."

4. NSW man second Aussie to die from Japanese encephalitis.

A NSW man in his 70s is the second Australian to die after contracting the mosquito-born Japanese encephalitis virus.

NSW Health has confirmed the man from the Griffith region died in a Sydney hospital on February 13, after autopsy results were released on Wednesday. Another man aged in his 60s in Victoria died on February 28.

There are now 15 human cases of the virus - which spreads to humans through mosquito bites - in Australia, including seven in Victoria, one in Queensland, and three in NSW. The disease has also infected at least 20 piggeries.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the virus was spreading due to climate change, following heavy rain and devastating floods in NSW and Queensland.

"Clearly with so much climate change-induced weather pattern change, we're now seeing it move around all of the states," he said.

"Whilst only about one per cent of cases display symptoms, and only a very small number of those display extreme symptoms requiring hospitalisation, it is nonetheless a nasty disease."

5. WA premier's private texts aired in court.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan privately described Clive Palmer as "the worst Australian who's not in jail" in text messages revealed in court during their defamation trial on Wednesday.

Palmer is suing McGowan for defamation, claiming public comments - including labelling the Queensland businessman the "enemy of the state" - had damaged his reputation.

The premier has lodged a counter-claim that he was defamed in several of Palmer's interviews and statements.

Palmer had sought up to $30 billion in damages over a 2012 decision by the former Liberal state government not to assess his proposed Balmoral South iron ore mine project. The McGowan government rushed through extraordinary legislation in August 2020 to prevent Palmer from suing the state.

In court, McGowan was questioned about text messages he sent to media mogul Kerry Stokes, the chairman of Seven West Media, alerting him to the imminent introduction of the legislation.

Over the next three days, his daily newspaper The West Australian ran front pages variously depicting Palmer as the movie villain Dr Evil, a cane toad and a cockroach.

When the legislation passed, Stokes messaged the premier to congratulate him.

"Thanks Kerry. I was asked about those marvellous front pages today ... I appreciate the support enormously," McGowan replied."All the mealy-mouthed tut-tutting by some people about Palmer's 'rights' makes me sick."

The court was also shown messages between the premier and WA attorney-general John Quigley, where McGowan said Palmer was "the worst Australian who's not in jail."

Asked whether that remained his view, the premier said he had probably been exaggerating.

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll pop back in to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

