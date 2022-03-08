Morrison on his way to flood impact zones, and all the news you need to know this morning.

By Brielle Burns

Morning pals, in case you missed it, some important news out of International Women's Day yesterday.

In a new poll surveying Australian GPs, more than half said longer consultations are the most 'pressing change' they want to see to better help Aussie women. While over in Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the government will help parents get back into the workforce by giving businesses to $20,000 for hiring an unemployed or underemployed single parent.

But first, lets get you up to speed with the biggest news stories women are talking about this morning, Wednesday March 9.

1. NSW flood death toll rises as Morrison emerges from isolation and heads to the impact zones.

A woman and a man have been found dead in floodwaters in Sydney, as the NSW's death toll rises to eight.

Their bodies were found hundreds of metres from where their car had previously been found in a stormwater canal at Wentworthville in Sydney's west on Tuesday.

As flooding and heavy rain continues, conditions worse than 2021 floods were already occurring on Tuesday afternoon in western Sydney on the Upper Nepean River at Menangle, and the Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry.

"Rapid rises have been observed at Windsor where the river level has exceeded the March 2021 event and is likely to reach levels just below the March 1978 event on Wednesday," it said.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns the Hawkesbury River could reach 14.3 metres today.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that the Hawkesbury River will peak at midday today, reaching 14.3 metres. #9Today pic.twitter.com/PCAqplCnY6 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 8, 2022

Endeavour Energy said about 1700 homes and businesses near flooding rivers in Western Sydney were without power on Tuesday night, and a further 300 were expected to lose power.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison got out of COVID isolation last night, and is on his way up to the Northern Rivers today.

In Queensland, the state's southeast is bracing for more rain with severe thunderstorms forecast today.

More than 1200 defence force troops were cleaning up homes and businesses in Gympie, Gatton, St Lucia, Fairfield, Graceville, Rocklea, Esk, Gatton, Grantham and Goodna on Tuesday.

2. Australia listed as 'unfriendly country' by Russia.

The Russian government led by President Vladimir Putin has approved a list of "unfriendly states" that includes Australia, all European Union countries and the United States among others amid the war in Ukraine.

Apart from countries, the hostile list also includes foreign territories that, according to officials in Moscow, have committed hostile actions against the Russia, its companies and citizens.

According to Interfax, the list was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and is part of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation issued on March 5 on the temporary procedure for fulfilling obligations with certain foreign creditors.

The Russian government has approved a list of 'unfriendly states', which names Australia among a number of other countries:https://t.co/l4rUnSpSm0 — SBS News (@SBSNews) March 7, 2022

In practical terms, being on the list simply means that Russian citizens, companies, or the government itself can only pay debts to any individual or company in roubles.

3. Thousands stuck in Ukrainian city without water or power for a week.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been sheltering from bombardment without water or power for more than a week in the Ukrainian port city, Mariupol.

Residents tried to flee on Tuesday along a safe corridor but Ukraine said they came under Russian fire.

"Ceasefire violated! Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol," Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

Ceasefire violated! Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol. 8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) March 8, 2022

Russia opened a separate corridor allowing residents out of the eastern city of Sumy on Tuesday, the first successful evacuation under such a safe route.

Buses left Sumy for Poltava further west, only hours after a Russian air strike which regional officials said had hit a residential area and killed 21 people. Reuters could not verify the incident..

The United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1335 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, since the invasion began on February 24.

4. Shane Warne to be farewelled on March 30.

The funeral for Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne is expected to take place at the MCG in front of 100,000 at the end of the month.

The funeral is expected to be held on Wednesday, March 30, after a private funeral is held as early as next week.

Warne’s body will be flown home to Melbourne from Bangkok by private jet on Wednesday or Thursday, after the 52-year-old died in his Thailand villa on Friday.

#ShaneWarne’s state funeral set to be held at the iconic MCG in front of an expected crowd of 100,000 to give a fitting farewell to the Australian spin king in the next two to three weeks.https://t.co/J3w2T7Bgwm — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) March 8, 2022

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced Warne’s family accepted his offer of a state funeral earlier this week.

I've spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane.



It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country.



Details will be finalised in coming days. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) March 6, 2022

5. Prince Andrew’s family paying his court settlement because “he has no money.”

There are reports Prince Charles and the Queen are loaning Prince Andrew, the money to pay an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre after she claimed he sexually abused her and raped her on three separate occasions when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied the accusations, and was preparing to go to a civil trial later this year, but a financial deal (believed to be $AUD20 million) was reached in February.

The Sun reports, "He has no income or money to repay a bank loan, so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment,” with the publication reporting both Charles and the Queen are helping - but no public cash is being used.

Prince Charles to help pay Andrew's multi-million dollar sex suit settlement https://t.co/8F4bplbNFz pic.twitter.com/8tDn8pdUTV — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2022

It’s reported Andrew plans to pay his family back once he’s sold his ski chalet in Switzerland.

