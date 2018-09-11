Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Amanda Bynes just shared her first selfie in two years.

Ever since her much-publicised breakdown in 2013, ex-child star Amanda Bynes has been rather quiet on the social media front.

The 32-year-old has only made four Twitter posts this year, and her Instagram account was and remains deactivated. However, in the past week she’s significantly upped her communication with fans, sharing a tribute to rapper Mac Miller, a photo of her and Hairspray producer, Neil Meron and now a selfie.

Bynes captioned the post with a heart emoji, and from the photo she looked healthy and radiant.

Her fans immediately noticed her social media revival and tweeted back with their excitement and relief, with many sharing their favourite gifs from her 2006 film, She’s the Man.