So Keira Maguire has completely back flipped about her break up with Jarrod Woodgate.

Just over two weeks ago, everyone’s favourite Bachelor in Paradise couple Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate announced the end of their relationship.

The couple had been together for eight months, with Keira even moving down to Melbourne to live with Jarrod.

In the weeks since news of their break up became public, it feels like there’s been a new story every day about what led to their split. Both Keira and Jarrod have spoken to tabloid media, sharing details that don’t paint a particularly flattering picture of one another.

Speaking to Who magazine, Keira said it was Jarrod who broke up with her, because he didn’t understand her career.

“Jarrod didn’t like the fact I didn’t have a full-time job… because my job was doing endorsements and he’s about working hard in a nine-to-five job,” she added.

Despite having worked in the corporate world prior to The Bachelor, Keira said his judgement upset her.

“I used to work in the corporate world, but he didn’t know me then, so he didn’t see that and it made me feel really down,” she said in the interview.

In response to Keira’s claims, Jarrod told Who that he found his lifestyle incompatible with the 32-year-old.

“Her Instagram following is overwhelming and it was taking over our relationship,” he said. “She’s purely Instagram-focused, and that takes up a lot of time.”

THEN, just yesterday, Keira told Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, she struggled living with Jarrod’s family and having his parents constantly around.

“I feel that was an issue,” she said.