A compelling theory: Why we've seen two Bachelor in Paradise break ups in a week.

Excuse me.

We need to discuss a matter of international mango daiquiri significance.

An international mango daiquiri conspiracy theory, if you will.

You see, in the past week two – count ’em – two Bachelor in Paradise couples have announced they have broken up.

Firstly, on the weekend Keira Maguire announced that she had parted ways with Jarrod Woodgate… and his pot plant.

Then on Tuesday, Megan Marx announced she had broken up with Jake Ellis.

This all seemed a lil’ bit suspicious to me and my spidey senses did a tingle, so I decided to do an investigate.

While combing through the comments section and sipping on a mango daiquiri, I discovered Keira had her own theory about what was going on.

Keira thinks Mercury in retrograde could have played a role in the breakups.