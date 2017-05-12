With one fierce tweet, Ariel Winter's Modern Family co-star shuts down her haters.

There’s one golden rule that the paparazzi seem to be forgetting: you never say negative things about your sister.

And for Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland, who star together on sitcom Modern Family, it doesn’t matter any less that your sisterly bond is purely fictional.

Sarah Hyland, 26, has revealed that she was recently pestered by paps to "talk s***" about her television little sister.

Winter was recently targeted in the press after she showed up looking slightly overdressed for a screening event in Hollywood.

While her castmates (made up of mostly men, and one child) chose to dress more casual in pants and shirts, the 19-year-old wore a sparkly, fitted cocktail dress.