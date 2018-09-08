Mac Miller has died in LA. He was 26.

US rapper Mac Miller has been found dead of an apparent overdose. He was 26.

The rapper best known for his former relationship with Ariana Grande was reportedly found in his San Fernando Valley home on Friday. Further details are currently unclear. Variety has reached out to Miller’s camp for more information.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past.

Just last month, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.

According to TMZ, Miller’s family have released the below statement:

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. thank you for your prayers.”

Miller was open about his ups and downs with drug addition and often addressed it in interviews, as well as rapped about drug use and death in his songs.

Miller’s drug use reportedly become a large part of his life after the debut of his first album in 2010.

“I was doing a lot of drugs around that time, which is another difference now: I’m not doing as many drugs. It just eats at your mind, doing drugs every single day, every second. It’s rough on your body,” he said in a 2015 interview with Billboard.

“I’ve got to make sure I make all this music so when I die there’s albums and albums,” Miller said in the same interview.

Miller had been in a long-term relationship with Ariana Grande, which ended this past May. The singer is yet to comment on Miller’s passing.