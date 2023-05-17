The unexpected reason you’ve suddenly gone up a shoe size.

A question for you: Your feet. Can your feet keep growing? Like, have you ever tried on a pair of shoes you haven't worn in a while and discovered they no longer... fit?

Mia Freedman has.

On a recent episode of Mamamia Out Loud, she told Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright her surprise when she tried on a pair of boots she hasn't worn since pre-COVID.

"It's my shoes," she said. "I'm wondering if shoes shrink or feet grow during peri."

"I've just pulled out a pair of boots because it's cold weather and I feel like I've worn sneakers for about six years. I put them on and I got down the stairs and I had to turn around and take them off.

"These are boots that I've worn heaps, and they were quite expensive — they're really nice ankle boots and I've got them in a couple of different colours. They were always my go-to's and I'm like, 'Oh, maybe I'm just wearing socks that are too thick'. So, I put on thinner socks. Still too small."

Watch: Awesome feats growing two feet. Post continues below.