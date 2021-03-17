From juice cleanses and detoxes to fasting and weird diets, there are tonnes of health 'rules' and trends out there that might sound great, but are actually total BS.

However, this cute thing called science has been busy at work researching more and more about how our bodies work and What's Good for them.

Over the years, little ol' science has compiled mountains of evidence in support of some really simple things you can do every day to look and feel healthier.

How good!

The best part? It's nothing extreme. And you can start today.

Ready? Course you are!

Here are eight science-backed health rules that can help you feel healthier in one month.

1. Get moving.

We're not saying you gotta slog it out in a 45 minute HIIT class every morning. Nah. Just get your body moving a little every day, you know?

Researchers have found that it doesn’t really matter which kind of workout you do — as long as you're moving your body around regularly, your heart, muscles, and mind will be healthier and happier.

Recent research has found that a set of three 20-second bursts of all-out vigorous exercise can improve a person’s fitness by a whopping 20 per cent in three months.

How insane is that?

If you've been sitting on the bench and haven't exercised for a while, just make sure you start off slowly before steadily building up to the amount of exercise you do.

Remember, the more often you get moving, the easier it gets as you build strength and stamina.