"I tried out the ultimate 'ugly shoe' trend. Here's what I learnt."

When I worked in fashion magazines, I learnt an important lesson: never write a trend off.

Everything - everything - has its time.

I distinctly remember an old editor saying Birkenstocks would never be cool. But then one of the Olsen twins wore a pair of them out in New York, and in an instant, Birkies became the go-to shoe of the off-duty fashion girl. Boom.

That was like, 11 years ago, and the popularity of 'ugly shoes' has been climbing ever since.

By way of definition, an Ugly Shoe is a style of footwear that is deliberately unattractive. It can be used by the wearer to offset an outfit - to add a dimension of nuance.

Now, Birkenstocks are one level of ugly. In that subset of shoes you'll also find things like "Dad sneakers" and chunky hiking sandals. Cute, on-trend, still relatively inoffensive. Won't draw stares on the street, etc.

On the next level are the iconic ugly shoes, like Gucci's heeled loafers, or French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela's cult 'Tabi' style, which comes with a built-in camel toe.

Behold. Image: Maison Martin Margiela.

But level up, to another echelon of ugly - to the pinnacle, if you will - and you'll arrive at the ugly summit. A summit only some dare to scale. There, on a rubber pedestal, you'll find Crocs.

Yep. For this roadtest, I went straight to the top.

But first, a (tiny) fashion history lesson. Crocs were first developed in 2001 as a boating shoe, rendered in rubber for durability and being around seawater and whatnot - hence the little holes on the sides.