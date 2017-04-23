It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you’re a woman with big feet, shoe shopping can be an absolute nightmare.

Finding shoes that are both comfy – and stylish enough that your grandma won’t steal them – is a mammoth task.

In high school one of my male friends told me I had ‘heifer feet for a woman’. He said I had HEIFER FEET FOR A WOMAN. It’s not even an insult that makes sense, but it’s stayed with me all these years.

Every time I have to ask the retail assistant to just bring out “the biggest size you’ve got” a voice inside my head quietly whispers “heifer feet for a woman…heifer feet for a woman…heifer feet for a woman”.

Luckily, for you, these heifer feet have done their research and I now know where to get my hands (and my footsies) on shoes that are specifically made for big and wide feet, and others that just fit really well.

Here’s a round up of all the best places to buy shoes for ya big feet:

Wittner

A staple in nearly every Aussie girl’s wardrobe and a fave in the Mamamia office, most styles of Wittner shoes are actually available up to a size 42 (11), and they’re really comfy. You can shop the range online or in store.

